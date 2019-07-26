Smithsonian’s African American Museum selects the first podcast for its collection

Maurice Cherry’s engrossing design podcast Revision Path has won many awards over the course of its 300 episodes, including accolades from AIGA and the Creative Market Awards. Now it has a new laurel to add to its crown: It is the first podcast to be added to the permanent collection of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC).

Cherry, who is a web designer and entrepreneur in addition to being a podcast host, launched the weekly interview series back in February 2013. The plan was to showcase and celebrate some of the most creative black people working in fields like graphic design, web design, software development, creative and art direction, illustration, and animation as they tell their life experiences and insights and share their thoughts behind their creative processes and inspirations.

The 11 Revision Path episodes selected for NMAAHC’s collection include conversations with graphic designer and creative director Gail Anderson; Dean Dori Tunstall at OCAD University in Toronto; creative director Darhil Crooks; artist and theologian Cheryl D. Miller; artist and educator Andrea Pippins; architect Craig L. Wilkins; Academy Award-winning production designer Hannah Beachler; Emory Douglas, the former Minister of Culture for the Black Panther Party; creative director Jon Daniel; and a roundtable episode on the design of Black Panther.

“I never would have imagined this to happen!” Cherry said in an announcement about the honor. “This is truly not just a big accomplishment, but it’s also proof that Black designers and developers are out here and worthy of celebration.”

Want to see why the show earned this accolade? Listen here.