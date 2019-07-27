Why following your dreams is a destructive startup myth

Lace up your Allbirds , finish that keto smoothie , and grab an electric scooter . It’s time to rise and grind and hustle until the haters ask if you’re hiring. You need to pivot , scale , disrupt, and change the world, one user at a time. After all, if you dare to follow your dreams, the money will soon follow.

I apologize for this tossed salad of Silicon Valley clichés. Over the last few years, it’s become impossible to scroll Instagram or LinkedIn without tripping over a motivational startup quote. I get it; we all want to feel excited about our work. Perseverance often delivers impressive results, and quitting your job to follow a dream can be a seductive idea.

We also amplify motivational messages by putting successful founders on a pedestal. People begin to think that if they log 80 hours a week and follow in the footsteps of their idols, they’ll be able to create the next Slack. Of course, it could happen, but more often than not, this narrative leads smart people into starting businesses before they’re truly ready.

I believe there’s another way. Bootstrapping enabled me to build my company, JotForm, in a competitive industry where even Google is vying for market share. We launched 13 years ago and now have five million users and over 140 employees. I didn’t get there by “following my dreams.” Instead, I chose to bootstrap, which allowed me to create a business I love while maintaining my freedom and my personal life. Here are six lessons I’ve learned along the way.

1. Your day job can fuel your business

Work is far more than a paycheck. As an employee, you’ll learn and refine critical skills that can make or break your own venture. Working inside a company also provides eye-opening lessons about communication, teamwork, management, and business. You might even come up with your next big idea, which is what happened to me.

After college, I spent five years working as a developer for a media company. Our editors always needed custom web forms for surveys, polls, contests, and questionnaires. Building these forms was tedious, repetitive work, so I began to think about automating the process. This insight eventually led me to JotForm.

2. Rather than chasing your passion, you need to find a way to solve problems

The word “passion” has become as pervasive as startup clichés. Everyone from coders to roofers wax on about their passion, but ultimately, the world’s most successful companies solve problems.