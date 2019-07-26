How to watch the Fortnite World Cup Finals

Just because the FIFA Women’s World Cup is over doesn’t mean you have to hang up your pom-poms. The first-ever Fortnite World Cup Finals is finally here, and all the multiplayer battle-royale action is streaming live.

Teams from around the world have been duking it out on Fortnite for months in hopes of securing a spot in the finals, and with a total of $30 million in prize money on the table—the largest ever for an esports event—the competition has been fierce. Now it’s down to the final rounds of competition and teams are heading to New York to vie for fame, glory, and cold hard cash.

Over the course of three days this week (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), the world’s most elite Fortnite players will be competing in front of a live audience at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Duos final is set for Saturday with 50 teams of two competing, while Sunday features the Solo competition, where 100 players will battle it out over the course of six matches, with points awarded for match placement and number of kills. Winners of the Solo and Duo finals will receive $3 million each.

The Epic Games mega-hit turned social network has a lot of fans, so the stadium is already sold out, despite the fact that some of the game’s most famous players didn’t make the cut. If the idea of leaving your air conditioning to watch Fortnite at a stadium is more frightening than that creepy teddy bear hanging out in Anarchy Acres, don’t fear: You don’t need a ticket or to leave your house to watch the fun.

Fortnite will live-stream the Finals on its own YouTube channel. The finals will also be available to watch on the game’s Twitch channel through a browser or its smart­phone app.

The Fortnite World Cup finals tournament live stream runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, starting with a pre-show at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT. The first matches start 30 minutes later at 1 pm ET/10 am PT.

Here’s a full schedule.