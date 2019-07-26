Twitter Q2 2019 earnings: revenue up 18%, daily active users up 14% to 139 million

The social media company has announced its Q2 earnings for fiscal 2019. Results, for the most part, were better than what analysts had expected. Twitter saw revenue rise 18% year-over-year to $841 million. That was primarily led by domestic growth. Total U.S. revenue was $455 million, a YOY increase of a very healthy 24%. Total international revenue was $386 million, a YOY increase of 12%. Twitter also revealed that Japan, its second-largest market, grew 9% YOY.

Twitter’s Q2 2019 earnings per share: 20 cents vs. 19 cents expected

20 cents vs. 19 cents expected Twitter’s Q2 2019 revenue: $841 million vs. $829.1 million expected

When we get to the all-important metric of monetizable daily active users (mDAU), that metric was up 14% to 139 million mDAUs year-over-year. What’s notable about this quarter’s earnings report is that it’s the first time Twitter did not reveal its average monthly active users (MAU). Twitter says the new primary metric, mDAUs, better reflect its audience. The company says mDAUs are “Twitter users who log in and access Twitter on any given day through Twitter.com or our Twitter applications that are able to show ads.”

Twitter also reported on the health of its platform, announcing:

We continue to make progress on health. In Q2 we made our rules easier to understand and continued our work to proactively identify and address malicious activity, resulting in an 18% drop in reports of spammy or suspicious behavior across all Tweet detail pages, which show the replies to any given Tweet on our service.

For the Q3 ahead, Twitter says it expects total revenue to be between $815 million and $875 million, and it expects operating income to be between $45 million and $80 million. Twitter’s stock was up 4% in early trading after Q2’s numbers were revealed. So far, its stock is up more than 32% this year.