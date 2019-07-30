‘Free Solo’ fans, you can now rent director Jimmy Chin’s camper van on Turo

If you’ve watched the Academy Award-winning documentary Free Solo , you’re probably familiar with climber Alex Honnold’s camper van. It’s where he lived, slept, and ate as he was preparing to summit El Capitan in Yosemite without the assistance of ropes, which he did successfully in 2017.

But there was another camper van offscreen that played no small part in making Free Solo a success: that of director Jimmy Chin. An accomplished climber himself, in addition to being a prominent documentary filmmaker and National Geographic photographer, Chin lived in the van during the whole filming process (and during many of his other outdoor adventures).

But as Chin takes some time off from traveling in his van this summer, he’s offering it up for rent on the car-sharing platform Turo, so others can get a sense of the lifestyle he lived out of it. “When you’re living out of your van, climbing and hiking wherever you want, there’s no rush—it’s a simple life,” Chin tells Fast Company. “Since I can’t live that life full-time anymore, at least someone else can have a taste of it in my van.”

The 2012 Chevy AWD Express van, complete with a fold-down bed, a stove, and an attached solar power system, is available on Turo for $250 per day and is based in Chin’s home of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It will be on the platform until August 30. Chin says he’s looking forward to hearing about the kinds of adventures people experience in it this summer.