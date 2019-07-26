Why so many wireless carriers seem to have “America’s best network”

The results are in, and they show Verizon Wireless runs America’s best mobile network. Except for the results that saw Verizon and T-Mobile tied for first place. Or the earlier results that crowned AT&T.

In recent weeks, three key studies have reached conflicting conclusions about the top four nationwide carriers, which includes Sprint. But reports by RootMetrics, OpenSignal, and PCMag that, respectively, gave top honors to Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T aren’t wrong—not if you understand how they were put together.

The big schism in network testing covers how it’s done. In drive testing, vehicles roam the country with phones monitoring network performance. By contrast, crowdsourcing utilizes free apps that people install on their phones to perform similar tests.

RootMetrics relies on the first approach, supplemented by walking tests; its latest report touts 3,915,800 tests over 236,764 miles driven. PCMag does only in-car testing at 12 to 20 locations in 30 cities, for some 60,000 tests total. OpenSignal’s crowdsourced app data, meanwhile, yielded 5,632,817,140 measurements for its latest U.S. study.

Drive testing promises a more scientific approach, without uncertainty over the location or volume of tests.

“My belief is that systematic network testing of the kind that RootMetrics performs is the most authoritative,” says Wave7 Research lead analyst Jeff Moore. He adds that Root, unlike its rivals, tests voice and messaging performance in addition to data.

But budget and time realities limit how broad drive testing can be. “We hit 30 major metro areas and draw conclusions based on those, but if you ask me to talk about Des Moines, I’m going to have to guess based on nearby locations,” says PCMag lead mobile analyst Sascha Segan.