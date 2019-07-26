Why not all spending is created equal

There are a lot of personal finance “experts” out there who will tell you that the key to making money is to stop spending so much of it. They’ll tell you to stop buying that coffee , and cancel that trip if you want to save for retirement.

But I don’t believe in scolding people who spend too much money. I think that there are certain things that you should think about spending more money on, like experiences.

Maybe it’s because I spent most of my childhood stuck in small towns, but I’ve always loved to travel. Right now, I spend my time traveling the world and educating others about the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement with my husband, Bryce. But back when we worked full-time as computer engineers, we’d plan two vacations a year to Europe or the Caribbean, with the bill for each averaging $2,500—not chump change, by any means. And I had a great time, every time. We looked forward to our next vacation, reading travel guides and watching No Reservations. And then the day would come, and we’d be like, “Wow! We’re in Rome!” Afterward, we’d go through our photos over and over and compare notes of our warm fuzzy memories. It always felt worth it.

Around that time, I started to notice a strange pattern among my friends and family. The more stuff people owned, the unhappier and more stressed they tended to be. Conversely, the less stuff people owned and the more they spent on experiences like travel or learning new skills, the happier and more content they were. Possessions give you an initial burst of dopamine that fades, causing you to chase that high continuously. People who spend on experiences get way more bang for their buck.

One-off splurges can result in additional expenses.

I have a friend who collects art, but it’s never just about the piece; he also has to pay for it to be framed, reinforce a wall in his condo, buy special lights to display it the way the artist intended, and insure it. Every time he finds out about a new expense, he flies into a rage about the scuzzy vendors “taking advantage” of him.

Not all spending is created equal. Unless you are in truly dire straits, day-to-day expenses like rent, groceries, heating, electricity, etc. don’t tend to bring you great happiness or unhappiness. At a certain point, they blend into the background. These are baseline costs.

Spending increases your happiness when it brings something new to your life, whether that’s a possession or an experience. These are splurges. However, that happiness is temporary for possessions, but not for experiences.