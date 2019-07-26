Postcard from Stockholm: a timeline of A$AP Rocky’s Swedish nightmare

A$AP Rocky was supposed to headline Stockholm’s SMASH Festival and then swiftly move on the next day to another gig in Norway . But he never left Sweden. The European summer tour turned into a catastrophe for the New York rapper, 30, who was arrested, and is now charged, with assault.

As soon as videos surfaced of the Grammy Award-nominated hip-hop artist beating a man in the streets of Stockholm, news has been moving swiftly, and has involved prosecutors, lawyers, Trump, Kanye, and rhubarb pie. In case, like us, you got lost somewhere between Kanye and pie, here’s a timeline that breaks down Rocky’s turbulent month.

June 30: the brawl

Days before the festival, Rocky and his crew are harassed by two men who keep following them. Over the course of several minutes, Rocky and his security team repeatedly tell the men to back off, to no avail. The men make physical contact, by striking a crew member’s face with his headphones, an act that is met with more requests for the hecklers to beat it.

Shortly after, Rocky throws one of the men to the ground and punches him repeatedly. Across the street, entourage members attack the other man.

July 2: the videos

None of this is known publicly until July 2, when various videos showing the altercation are posted. TMZ publishes a video of the brawl, but without sufficient details of the moments leading up to the assault.

Rocky posts two videos on Instagram to show his side of the story; they reveal the lead-up to the fight. “THEY FOLLOWED US FOR FOUR BLOCKS,” Rocky captions one of the posts. “HITS SECURITY IN FACE WITH HEADPHONES THEN FOLLOW US,” reads the other.