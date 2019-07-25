Netflix canceling ‘Tuca and Bertie’ is a bad sign for all the distinctive, weird shows streaming is supposed to keep alive

There’s an incisive quote about creating television that has stuck with me for years. I forget which showrunner said it, although it was probably The Good Place’s Mike Schur, and the exact quote has proven un-Googleable, but it went something like this: Ideally, you would get to produce six full episodes of a TV show first, and then the seventh one would end up being the pilot.

The point is, it takes time for a TV show’s rhythms to sync up with its ambitions, for the cast to jell with the material, for the writers to adapt to the performers’ strengths, and for the whole enterprise to hit its creative stride.

I thought of this when I heard that Netflix’s Tuca & Bertie, which arrived with a fully formed aesthetic and to my mind was already firing on all cylinders, was unceremoniously canceled yesterday. The fact that it may not have even hit its stride yet feels like a gross miscalculation and an artistic injustice.

It’s the kind of thing that makes one wonder if Netflix’s cost-benefit analysis may in fact be broken.

Tuca & Bertie was the funny, unapologetically kooky brainchild of Lisa Hanawalt, an artist and writer best known as the woman behind the anthropomorphic animals in BoJack Horseman. After years of producing (and designing the look of) Netflix’s breakout animated hit, Hanawalt sold her own show: a story about two ladybirds that, as she told the New York Times, represent the two halves of her personality. There’s party animal Tuca (voiced by Tiffany Haddish) and repressed, cautious Bertie (Ali Wong). The unlikely pair anchored a visually inventive show that celebrated female friendship without pandering, instead letting its women leads be gross, horny, and weird as hell. It had a stellar, cameo-packed voice cast, tackled #MeToo in its own unique way, and in its kaleidoscopic setting, Birdtown, gave viewers a world they could get lost in.

At least until Netflix decreed this world unworthy of being explored any further.

What was the deciding factor here exactly? Was there a certain threshold of viewership? An insufficient number of Bertie memes in the bloodstream? Clearly, not as many people must have seen Tuca & Bertie as did the purported pop-culture event of the summer, Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery, whose viewership numbers Netflix selectively boasted about, despite very little online chatter. Millions of people may have watched Murder Mystery to pass 90 oppressively hot summer minutes in mild amusement, but the leaner number that watched Tuca & Bertie were actually excited about it. The T&B discourse was thriving, inspiring fan art and even San Diego Comic-Con cosplay. Imagine how hard the Halloween costumes would have hit. (They still will.)