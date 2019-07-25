Dwayne Johnson faces off against Jason Momoa, Will Smith—and Gwyneth Paltrow?—in the bottled water wars with new Voss deal

Dwayne Johnson has added to his laundry list of career titles—wrestler, actor, producer, shoe and apparel designer—by taking an ownership stake in Voss Water, also becoming that brand’s first-ever celebrity endorser.

Voss is a Norway-based water brand, known primarily for its unique cylindrical bottle design. Johnson has apparently been consumer of the brand for years, but now will be a strategic advisor as the brand expands into new international territories, including China, as well as new product categories, packaging and platforms. The first products from this partnerships will be a range of functional offerings planned for launch in early 2020.

“I’m thrilled to have evolved my genuine passion for Voss into a formal business investment and work with their exceptional leadership team, to create new products and develop strategic brand initiatives and collaborations,” said Johnson, in a statement. “We are going to build great things together.”

Johnson will star in a new brand campaign launching August 5th called “Live Every Drop,” which will be created by Johnson’s own Seven Bucks Creative agency. The brand says will feature behind the scenes looks at how Johnson puts in the work to defy limits every day. “As a brand, Voss has been very thoughtful about its growth strategy to-date, favoring organic, micro-partnerships rather than anything on a global scale,” says Voss’ global director of marketing Ariel Boorstin. “Given the seismic shifts in the bottled water category, and the maturity of Voss in many markets, the timing was finally right to explore a partnership of this magnitude.”

As celebrity pitchmen go, Johnson is one of the most enthusiastic and effective. His Project Rock collection with Under Armour routinely sells out, and his work with brands like Apple and Ford in years past demands immediate global attention. Part of that is simply by virtue of being one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, but it’s also pushed by Johnson’s prodigious stream of social media to more than 151 million followers on Instagram alone.

The bottled water market is not only flooded (sorry) with celebrities like Gwenyth Paltrow and Flow, Will and Jaden Smith with Just Water, and Jason Momoa’s Mananalu brand, but it’s also been rapidly expanding the number of functional options like electrolytes, protein, fiber, CBD, and more. Having a brand name celebrity like Johnson will no doubt immediately expand Voss’ reach and awareness.