Europe expected to face record-breaking temps in second heat wave today

Just last month, Europe suffered its hottest June on record with parts of France reaching a staggering 114 degrees F. Record temps were also set in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Andorra, Luxembourg, Poland, and Germany. But now Europe is gripped by another major heat wave, which could be another record-breaker, reports the BBC .

Parts of the U.K. are expected to reach up to 102 degrees F today, while Belgian, German, and Dutch temperature records could be broken for the second day in a row. Those countries reached record highs of 104.3 degrees, 104.5 degrees, and 102.7 degrees, respectively. And just as with last month’s heat wave, parts of France are expected to suffer tremendously, with Paris reaching highs of 107 degrees F.

So is climate change to blame? The U.K. Met Office thinks so. In a blog post, the body explained:

A Met Office study into the UK heatwave last summer showed that it was 30 times more likely to occur now than in 1750 because of the higher concentration of carbon dioxide (a greenhouse gas) in the atmosphere. The Earth’s average surface temperature has risen by 1°C since the pre-industrial period (1850-1900), but the average temperature in some regions have increased by a greater amount. The average temperature in North Africa, for example, has increased by 2°C over the same period.

The second European heat wave of the summer hits just a few days after three studies were published that show “there has never been a period in the last 2,000 years when temperature changes have been as fast and extensive as in recent decades,” reports the Guardian.