Amplifying the voices of America’s poor to change the conversation about U.S. poverty

There are the numbers: Around 40 million people live in poverty in the U.S., and at least 550,000 are homeless. An estimated one in seven people in the country will struggle with substance addiction.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

The nonprofit acts as the bridge between the people with stories to tell and those who need to read them. As crises arising from inequality, climate change, and immigration in the U.S. come into the spotlight, EHRP wants to continue to identify and support people who can speak to them from a place of experience. “There’s a lot of pain in this country, and there’s no shortage of stories,” Wallis says.