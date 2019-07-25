How prioritizing my passion outside of work made me a better colleague and leader

Unlike a lot of tech founders, I stop thinking about work when I leave the office every night. That means that rather than technical updates and to-do lists, I’m thinking about the order of the songs I’m on my way to perform with my fellow musicians.

Balance is one of the most essential, yet difficult to attain, elements of life. Workers today are driven by an internal desire to achieve professional success, even within the pressures of high-stress corporate environments. That is especially true within the tech sector. There’s a culture of enigmatic “genius” leaders creating unsustainable work environments that prize outrageous working hours over the long-term health and well-being of their employees. The resulting burnout is very real, which is why I’m committed to setting a different example.

How music sharpens my technical skills

By pursuing my passion for music, I’m still able to sharpen my technical skills and shape my leadership style. You see, this kind of learning utilizes a different, unique set of skills and brainpower.

Music has always been a massive part of my personal life. I’ve played the cello since I was eight, and the piano since I was four. My side passions of performing chamber music at local bars in San Francisco or playing in orchestras have played a key role in my journey to cofounding a software company. It might not be an obvious connection, but being a musician requires a methodical, analytical mindset, just like being a developer.

I don’t see my passion for music and my career in tech as exclusive pursuits—but as complementary parallels in personal and professional development. Before cofounding Ironclad five years ago, I studied computer science at MIT and worked as a software engineer. Through the years, I’ve found a strong correlation between the frameworks of coding and music composition—I see them both as two languages to master.

Now, in my career, I see more parallels between technology and music than ever before. Here’s how music made me a better leader and colleague.

I’m able to visualize results, even when I’m working on a long-term project, and see the bigger picture

It’s easy to get caught in the weeds of a specific line of code or music, but I’ve learned to step back and envision the end product or a song. This broader way of thinking is particularly beneficial for me during a tight deadline or a particularly busy few weeks. Having worked in the tech industry for most of my career, I’m often in the thick of the high-pressure and fast-paced business lifestyle. I understand the disillusionment and exhaustion that comes with burnout.