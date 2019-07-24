Hipcamp raises $25 million to lure more people out of the great indoors

Hipcamp has a bold plan to get cubicle jockeys into the great outdoors, and now it has $25 million more to do it. The Airbnb of camping just announced that it has raised that hefty sum in a funding round led by noted cubicle jockeys Andreessen Horowitz. Andrew Chen, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, is joining Hipcamp’s board to help make good use of the investment while furthering its mission to make people go outside.

Since 2015, Hipcamp has partnered with landowners from sea to shining sea to open up their forests, farms, and golden plains to campers, letting them earn a little side cash. Hipcamp can now lay claim to having the largest network of private land in the United States for camping, glamping, RVs, and outdoor recreation. Because an estimated 60% of the U.S. is private land, Hipcamp gives outdoor enthusiasts access to places they would otherwise never be able to visit (without trespassing, that is).

If you have a few vacation days coming up and want to check out this “nature” thing you’ve seen on Instagram, Hipcamp does make it easy. With just a few clicks on its website or its newish iOS app, you can soon be pitching a tent in a coconut farm in Hawaii, glamping in a California vineyard, or living out your A River Runs Through It fantasy in Montana’s Big Sky country.