I’m a small business owner, and this is what it costs to offer childcare to my workers

Families on average spend more on childcare costs than on housing, healthcare, food, and college. This totally unsustainable trend is a key driver of economic disparity in our society. Parents are faced with a tragic, double impact of both being unable to work because of childcare needs and costs, and their children falling behind their peers who have access to high-quality programs.

Even families that everyone would consider solidly middle- to upper-middle class, who don’t qualify for government assistance programs, are questioning their identities, careers, and families. In many ways, it comes down to simple math: does the work they do and the income they bring in exceed the cost of childcare?

By way of example, in New York City, a high-quality, full-time program for an infant costs at least $2,200 per month, according to Care.com’s calculus, and a nanny easily exceeds that. The hours of these programs don’t typically line up with a regular workday, meaning that either a parent would have to leave their job early (and miss out on professional opportunities because of it) or hire a nanny, too. For a family making $150,000 annually, that would mean spending more than 20% of their income on childcare. Other cities in the U.S. are just as unaffordable.

Unsurprisingly, when faced with the choice of their career or their families, parents (both moms and dads), choose their families. Women, in particular, are more likely to leave the workforce after the birth of their first child. Over a six-month period, 45% of parents are absent from work at least once, missing an average of 4.3 days, due to breakdowns in childcare. This takes a massive toll on these families, who surrender their professional dreams and income, and on our whole society, which sees more attrition from the workforce due to childcare than any other factor.

But this is really a false choice that working families are forced to make, largely because there’s another stakeholder that has nearly as much to lose as these families: their employers. We are experiencing a historically tight labor market that has engaged employers in a talent war, and they are increasingly competing with each other on the fringes of perks–from meditation rooms to ping-pong to happy hours–that are precisely that: fringe. The fact is that working parents value childcare as much as they do raises, fringe perks, equity, and paid time off.

While our whole mission at Vivvi is to honor the potential of working families by reducing the burden of childcare costs by working with their employers, it’s also an experience I feel very personally as both a new father and CEO. As a father, having access to childcare that is aligned with my schedule (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) with world-class providers is quite literally the only way to make my and my wife’s careers work. As a CEO, offering free or heavily subsidized childcare to our employees has been a no-brainer, even as a growth-stage company. In fact, it has allowed us to attract the very best talent who are in many cases being paid more elsewhere but are in the throes of this crisis and want to work for a company that honors them for their entire person, not just the role they fulfill.