Robert Mueller says President Trump was not exculpated: Here’s what that means

After years of investigations and the publication of his 300+ page “Mueller Report,” former FBI director turned special counsel Robert Mueller is in front of Congress today discussing his findings on Russian interference and possible obstruction of justice by Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

It’s riveting testimony (here’s how to watch), with Mueller laying out the results of his long investigation to the House Judiciary Committee and then to the House Intelligence Committee. During the first hearing, Mueller steered clear of recommending—or even talking about—impeachment, deferred or declined to answer 111 questions (per CNN), and cautioned about reading outside the four corners of the report his office issued.

He did, however, tell the House Judiciary Committee that “the president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed.” Specifically, his report did not exonerate the president for the alleged crime of obstruction of justice.

In case that wasn’t clear enough, the Merriam-Webster dictionary tweeted a definition of the word “exculpated” for the masses. “To be ‘exculpated’ is to be cleared from alleged fault or guilt,” wrote the dictionary’s account, adding that the term had started trending on social media. Hopefully, that definition will help clear things up for Congress.

????To be 'exculpated' is to be cleared from alleged fault or guilt. https://t.co/OaK9foJ5yG — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 24, 2019