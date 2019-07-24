Forget the restaurant reservations: OpenTable will now bring the food to you

Going out to dinner usually requires convincing your friends it’s a good idea, making a reservation on OpenTable, and then pausing your binge-watching, putting on pants, and *shudder* leaving the house. Now, OpenTable has realized the flaw in its business model—that it requires people to leave home—and has taken the extremely logical step of adding restaurant delivery.

The company announced today that it has partnered with Caviar, Grubhub, and Uber Eats to offer delivery and pickup options at thousands of restaurants on OpenTable’s iOS and Android apps. That means hangry homebodies can order a meal with a few simple taps on the OpenTable app, and a delivery driver will arrive with your wings or sushi or vegan wings or vegan sushi in just a few minutes. By adding delivery and pickup as an option, OpenTable provides a more comprehensive picture of dining choices in one place.

“Our goal is to make OpenTable the go-to app for all dining occasions. Adding delivery is an important next step,” Joseph Essas, CTO of OpenTable, said in a statement that undoubtedly reverberated through the halls of DoorDash‘s HQ.

To use OpenTable as a delivery option, head to the restaurant’s page on OpenTable’s iOS and Android app and look for the “Get it delivered” button or carousel. That button will direct aspiring diners to the restaurant’s preferred partner, currently either Caviar, Grubhub, or Uber Eats. Couch sitters can access delivery options from over 8,000 restaurants across 90 metropolitan areas in the United States, all via the OpenTable app. Future features will include estimated delivery time and cost, but for now just relish the idea of not ever having to go out to a restaurant again.