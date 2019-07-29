The most exciting design scene you’re not hearing about

When you think of Egypt, the first image that probably springs to your mind is of the pyramids of Giza, or hieroglyphics, or some vague imagining of camels walking along the banks of the Nile. Even if these images loom large in many people’s understanding of Egypt, the tourist industry has struggled in the past several years due to bombings and political instability. The decline of tourism—along with little government funding or cultural support—has created challenges for the country’s contemporary design scene.

But the country’s designers and thought leaders are taking matters into their own hands. Mohamed Elshahed, an architectural historian and curator who focuses on Egyptian design, curated an exhibition of Egyptian design during New York design month in May. For the first time ever, the event’s large commercial show Wanted had a pavilion dedicated just to designers from Egypt. Exhibitions like the one at New York design week, along with others in Dubai and the U.K., like the British Museum’s Modern Egypt project, are helping to expose Egyptian design to the rest of the world. And according to Elshahed, things are looking up: the Wanted pavilion was sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Egypt and the country’s Industrial Modernization Center, a government program that aims to support entrepreneurs and innovators and help make Egypt more competitive.

Contemporary Egyptian design has a secret weapon: the country’s traditional crafts. The New York show featured 13 Egyptian contemporary designers who work in a variety of fields, from textiles to metalwork and furniture. All the studios, while forward-looking in their aesthetic, support traditional craftspeople and use materials that Egyptian artisans have used for centuries.

For instance, one studio called Kiliim makes beautiful woven textiles called kilim, using a technique that’s common throughout the Middle East and Central Asia. While the studio is based in Cairo, all of the fabrics, which have been updated with modern designs from the young studio, are made in the village of Fowa, where Egyptian kilim has traditionally been produced. Instead of trying to compete with the craftspeople who live in Fowa, the studio has decided to support them: Kiliim hired 14 locals, who produce between 400 and 600 pieces every few months.

Then there is Mizaj Tiles, a design studio that makes custom cement tiles by hand. The studio uses a complex, centuries-old technique called encaustic where the designers mix colored cement and then set the material using high pressure and natural drying.

Designer Rasha El Gammal of the studio Asfour El Nil transforms furniture through embroidery that Cairo’s tent makers—artisans who sell colored fabrics traditionally used for large street tents in the 17th-century Al Khayameya market—have been creating for 1,000 years. Many of today’s tent makers are struggling because the designs are now easier to print than to stitch by hand, and their primary audience has become tourists. But El Gammal turns some of the most iconic tent designs into appliques for her chairs (see below).

El Gammal’s work hints at one of the central tensions in contemporary Egyptian design. As Elshahed puts it: “This is not ancient Egypt. This is a way in which a contemporary design studio is incorporating some of [Egyptian history] into their products.”