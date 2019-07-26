My mother didn’t tell anyone at work that she had kids

My mother has been working since I can remember. I grew up in a suburban town in the South and lived there until I was 18, when I moved to New York City for college. The majority of my friends’ mothers were PTA moms, who spent their days working on elementary school fundraisers, going to barre classes, and gossiping. This meant I didn’t have many other people to compare my mom with, because she was one of the few working mothers I knew. Although more than 70% of moms with kids under the age of 18 are part of the workforce , in a middle-class white suburb in South Carolina, stay-at-home moms are the norm.

These days she’s a regular freelancer for Fast Company, but while I was growing up, she wrote for a number of other publications, squeezing her work around our schedules. That meant she was doing interviews in our car in the school pick-up line or writing an article on her laptop on the bench outside of ballet class.

It wasn’t until I was 8 years old that I found out that her coworkers didn’t even know I existed. The first time I remember realizing this was when Mom took me with her to pick up a check from a local magazine where she was the business editor. One of the publishers, upon seeing my sister and me, said, “Whose kids are these?” It felt like a slap to the face. Learning that my mom didn’t acknowledge my existence felt like she didn’t want me to exist.

My father, on the other hand, is always eager to brag about us. It’s a running joke in my family that if you give him five minutes with anyone—and I mean anyone—he’ll bring up every single one of my sister’s and my accomplishments. My dad constantly brought us to his office. When my sister was in middle school and he worked as a director of development at a nonprofit, she would walk to his office every day after school and stay there until the end of his workday. At another job, he brought us in often enough for his boss to trust my sister and me to take care of the family rabbits when they were out of town. I can’t even count the number of (boring—sorry, Dad) work events I’ve been taken to with him. All his coworkers knew me.

The contrast between my parents felt heavy. While my father was telling anyone who would listen about even the smallest achievement, my mom hid the fact that she had children at all. It stung partly because I worked hard in school and extracurricular activities and I wanted for both of my parents to be proud of me. Even though my mom would tell me how proud she was of me, the fact that I didn’t exist for her when she was chatting with coworkers about their kids sometimes made me feel like I was nothing.

Her lack of boasting about me at work didn’t mean she wasn’t engaged. She made me lunch until I graduated from high school (organic, of course), drove me to dance class, showed up to every performance, let me cry about boys, and sent me to science camps every summer. I still find myself calling her when I feel sick, wishing she was here to give me tea.

Although she went back to work when my older sister was just five weeks old, after I was born she took two years off from her full-time job to care for us. My mother also sacrificed her home office so my sister and I could have separate bedrooms. She just wrote and edited her articles from our dining room table for years. Sometimes it felt like she made more sacrifices than my father. She decided freelance writing was the best option because it gave her a flexible schedule to take care of my sister and me. She gave up a steady income with promotions and benefits to be there for us.