Dunkin’ is adding Beyond Meat sausages to its hangover menu

Good news for vegetarians who may have overdone it at the bar last night: Dunkin’ (or, as the rest of the world still calls it, Dunkin’ Donuts) is adding Beyond Meat sausage to its breakfast menu. That means vegetarians can now take part in the ancient rite of passage, honed on the streets of Boston and in the seats at Doyle’s Cafe, of stumbling into a Dunkin’ at 7 a.m. after a long night at an after-hours haunt and burying a hangover under a pile of sausage, egg, and cheese.

The donut purveyor turned coffee chain is now offering a breakfast sandwich made with Beyond Sausage, and despite its New England roots, Dunkin’ is starting the vegetarian experiment with its locations in Manhattan. (The intrepid reporters at the New York Post already got their hands on the sandwiches and declare that they “taste like every Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast sandwich.”) The company plans to roll out the menu option nationwide in the future.

According to CNBC, investors who have probably had their fair share of early-morning Dunkin’ roll-throughs liked the news: Shares of Beyond jumped 4%, while Dunkin’s stock rose 1.5%.

While Dunkin’ is the first U.S. restaurant chain to add Beyond Sausage to its menu, it’s certainly not the first to add a plant-based-meat option. White Castle has been helping the hungover for a year now with its Impossible Sliders, and Burger King has an Impossible Whopper coming soon. The plant-based faux meat trend is heating up nationwide as people try to eat less meat for health reasons and to reduce the carbon footprint of meat eating and its impact on the planet. (No one’s talking to you, Arby’s.)