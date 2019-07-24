advertisement
  7:10 am

Robert Mueller testimony live stream: How to watch the special counsel’s hearings in Congress

[Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Almost three months after the release of Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s election interference and possible obstruction of justice by President Trump, Mueller will testify before Congress today on the report’s findings. And Mueller will be testifying not once, but twice today, in front of two separate hearings.

  • At 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT Mueller will testify to the House Judiciary Committee. This testimony will last for three hours and will cover Volume II of the Mueller Report. That volume details allegations that President Trump attempted to obstruct justice.
  • Then at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT Mueller will testify at a hearing for the House Intelligence Committee. This testimony is scheduled to last two hours. Its subject will cover Volume I of the Mueller Report, which deals which contacts the members of the 2016 Trump presidential campaign had with people connected to the Russian government.

In other words: It’s going to be a very big news day for all things Trump-related. If you want to keep an eye on events as they happen, here’s how you can watch both Mueller testimonies live:

Watch C-SPAN’s live stream on YouTube

Watch NBC’s live stream on YouTube

Watch ABC’s live stream on YouTube

Watch CBS’s live stream on YouTube

Watch PBS Newshour’s live stream on YouTube

You can also watch the hearings on Facebook via ABC’s live stream, NBC’s live stream, and PBS Newshour’s live stream. Reuters and PBS Newshour will also be live-streaming the hearing on the web.

