Why the average Facebook user needs to watch Netflix’s ‘The Great Hack’ right now

Most people either believe themselves too sharp and savvy to be fooled, or they believe in the inherent goodness of others. Getting tricked, though, instantly and unambiguously obliterates both notions. This feels terrible. It feels so bad, in fact, that some people’s gut reaction upon learning they’ve been fooled is to convince themselves that, actually, they weren’t fooled, thank you very much; there’s been a mistake, you must be thinking of someone else.

This is the reason very few people would willingly admit that the ads, articles, and videos that Cambridge Analytica created for Facebook in 2016 had any impact on the way they voted that year.

By now, it should be rather obvious that there is no one explanation for how the last presidential election turned out. Russians didn’t engineer Trump’s presidency. Neither did Jill Stein. It wasn’t the 11th-hour Comey intervention, nor was it those steady Wikileaks info dumps with stolen DNC emails. It was all of those things, crashing together in a perfect storm, along with Clinton’s unforced errors and a multitude of other factors.

Each of these explanations gives people another reason not to explore the possibility that their social media habits had anything to do with the outcome. Netflix’s new documentary, The Great Hack, however, makes a convincing case that the data collected through social media was used to manipulate us on the very same platforms—and that it could happen again in 2020.

One lesson that came out of 2016 is that it’s actually important to read whole articles rather than skimming a percentage of them beyond the headline.

Personally, I failed to heed this lesson when it came to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.