Ikea spent years developing its first smart speaker. Here’s what it’s like to use it

Can technology be furniture? Will we always need to hang giant black rectangles from our walls, or can we embed those gadgets in the furnishings around us?

It’s a question Ikea has been exploring with Sonos for the last three years, since the Swedish furniture company first knocked on the door of the Santa Barbara, California-based Wi-Fi speaker company. To stay competitive, Ikea has been taking part in all sorts of creative partnerships and diversifying its product line beyond furniture, including smart home products. Sonos is its most significant partnership yet, and on August 1, Ikea will finally release the first two products from the collaboration. Dubbed Symfonsik, the collection includes a floating speaker that doubles as a shelf ($100), and another speaker that is part of a lamp ($180).

My colleague Katharine Schwab and I had the chance to test both before release. Conceptually speaking, they’re interesting products that reveal a lot about Ikea’s design strategy right now. And thanks to the scale and ubiquity of Ikea, I suspect it will sell a whole lot of those $100 bookshelf speakers—especially since they’re $50 cheaper than any other Sonos product you can currently buy. But Ikea still hasn’t found the sweet spot yet of accessibility, ingenuity, and just plain old great design with Sonos yet. I have, however, grown a bit fond of this strange lamp.

Frustrating setup

Sonos speakers are unique in that, rather than streaming music directly over Bluetooth or audio wires, they sit on your Wi-Fi network, and can stream music like Spotify throughout your home, pairing to play music in the living room and kitchen in concert. The two new Symfonsik products offer exactly the same Sonos connected speaker capabilities, but they do so in the form of a bookshelf and lamp.

But bookshelves and lamps are easy. Networked speakers are more complex, and setting up the Symfonsik is more difficult than it should be. To get started, you need to download the Sonos app and create an account. What I didn’t expect, after placing the lamp upon its perch in my bedroom, was that I’d need to literally plug it into my router with an ethernet cable for its initial setup. What year is this? That meant I was forced to excavate the cord spaghetti of my media cabinet just to set up a lamp. Then, while connecting the speakers to my home network—illustrated with a simple enough on-screen, step-by-step guide—one speaker had an inexplicable error. That’s fine! It happens! But the app kicked me out to some other screen. The setup guide wasn’t designed with any sort of failsafe or continuation option if the user encounters an error. Only after a few minutes of fiddling and guessing did I figure out what I needed to do next and finish the setup.

It reminded me of when I’d attempted to do a review of Ikea’s smart lighting products a few years ago, and I installed them throughout my apartment to see if you could really live life inside the Ikea commercial. The setup seemed easy, but individual lights kept going out, disconnecting from the network. I spent months trying to ensure with Ikea’s help that I wasn’t doing something wrong with managing the accompanying wireless router. I never got to the bottom of it (and I cherish the dumb LED bulbs I’ve used since). The experience hinted that Ikea is lacking a certain digital competence that we take for granted with modern connected products. And I don’t think the Sonos partnership has fixed it overnight (or over three years).

The good, the bad, and the quirky

While Ikea uses a staggering amount of the world’s lumber, these devices have plastic bodies. The build and design evoke Silicon Valley and tacitly imply these devices are smart. The lamp, with its sock-like mesh wrap, looks something like a Google Home’s older cousin. “We’re trying to take our attitude and blend it with their attitude, to find ways [speakers] can show up from a Trojan horse perspective and have double functionality,” explained Tad Toulis, Sonos VP of design, a few months back.