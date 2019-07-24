Silicon Valley is where women go to fail—unless they do these three things

Despite being at the forefront of change, only 11% of executive positions in Silicon Valley are held by women . While Sheryl Sandberg, Susan Wojcicki, Ginni Rometty, and others have risen in the ranks, women’s voices are more often an afterthought in this locus of innovation.

In my early years, I likely disregarded my own voice as my manager said to me: “Why do you worry about getting promoted? You are going to get married someday.” Ten years later, at a different job, not much had changed as my manager said to me, “We really need to promote (male employee). He has a new baby and is the single earner in the family.”

Ultimately, I did pursue senior roles that often required greater achievement on my part to secure the title than that of a male counterpart. Sitting at the table as an equal among my male counterparts demands that I have a fierce sense of self, detailed data to back any decision, and to be the champion of a goal that stands on its own merits. Today, I serve as the sole female executive at my company, which forces me to be hyper-cognizant of my need to positively represent women leaders.

I attribute my success as a woman in the competitive tech field to a few key concepts I’ve kept in mind over the course of my career. Whether you are seeking an entry-level job in tech, making a career change, or working toward the C-suite, here are a few ways to flip the script on tech leadership.

Don’t forget to smile

Deliver seemingly inconsequential requests with a positive attitude and great diligence. We’ve all heard these pieces of advice as entry-level employees, but this must always be front and center.

As women, the principle of excelling is crucial. Going beyond basic requirements when delivering a project will only put you on the same field as a man. Crushing results by creating new value, unanticipated outcomes, or expanded insight over and over and over will start to get you noticed. That is the foot in the door, but you will need to continually keep up that level of execution and deliver such exceptional results that your presence can’t be denied, and, of course, you must wrap all of this with a smile.

Incidentally, the feedback I received even writing this article is to remove the need for women to smile or be positive. But I would be providing incomplete advice if I did not include it. What moved me from senior director to vice president was a combination that includes smiling, taking the “tiger first” personality down a notch, and dropping the reactive hammer.