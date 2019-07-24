6 expressions to avoid when asking for a referral

It’s no secret that asking others to help you get a job is a smart move. People in high places are often glad to assist if they can. In fact, Steve Jobs said no one ever turned him down when he asked for help. At the tender age of 12, he cold called founder of Hewlett-Packard Bill Hewlett, and this led to a summer job at HP.

The first step is to summon the bravery to ask. There are tons of people you can reach out to for career help—executives, your boss, mentors, friends, family acquaintances, or complete strangers. In that meeting or phone call, you’ll want to be very specific about what you’re hoping to get from that person. With that in mind, these are six fuzzy statements to avoid when you ask for that referral:

1. I want to pick your brain

This it just a gross expression. But beyond that, it also can seem as though you don’t have a clear purpose. If I say, “I want to pick your brain,” essentially I’m saying “I hope you have some insights that I don’t have. I’m looking for references, or jobs, or ideas, or . . . well, you name it.”

2. Can I have 20 minutes of your time to chat?

Here is another expression to avoid if you are approaching someone for help.

Anytime you ask someone for a “chat,” you’re saying, “This isn’t necessarily important, and the conversation won’t necessarily have a direction.” You may be using the word “chat” because you don’t want to sound too pushy, but if you’re asking a busy person for help—and most influential people are busy—a desire to chat likely won’t go down well.

3. You have lots of contacts, can you share them with me?

When you say this to someone, it’s as if you are asking them to open their address book and give you all the names that are in it. People are generally cautious about giving you more than a few names. Their contacts are precious, and they will want to know that if they give you a name, you will follow up with that individual and do so with discretion. Asking for “lots” of contacts makes it sound like you will not treat them with care.

Instead, say exactly who you’d like to talk to—for example, an executive in a particular retail chain, or the head of HR for a financial institution, or someone who works for a specific company. Choose a name or title that will get you inside the firm you are interested in.