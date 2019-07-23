The Beastie Boys mark the 30th anniversary of ‘Paul’s Boutique’ with their own official Adidas shoe

In the third verse of “Shadrach,” the 13th song on the Beastie Boys’ Paul’s Boutique, Mike D spits the line, “More Adidas sneakers than a plumber’s got pliers,” followed quickly by Adam Yauch (MCA) saying, “Got more suits than Jacoby & Meyers.”

Now, we don’t know if the Beastie Boys ever used the legal services of the firm whose ads were inescapable on daytime at that time, but this week, they’re celebrating the 30th anniversary of their second album with a pair of Adidas of their very own.

Last night, Mike Diamond and Adam Horowitz (Yauch passed away in 2012 of salivary parotid gland cancer), unveiled the collaboration with Adidas Skateboarding at an art show launch for Beyond The Streets in New York City, an exhibition of their influences on culture over the past three decades.

“Few artists showcase the confluence of so many different elements of ’80s and ’90s subculture better than Beastie Boys,” says Adidas Skateboarding’s Cullen Poythress. “They represent skateboarding. They represent graffiti. They represent hardcore punk. They represent hip-hop. And they represent street fashion and style.”

A look back at photos of the band over the decades quickly reveals that they’ve long been wearing Adidas, but this marks the first time that relationship has been made official. It all came about after the release of last year’s Beastie Boys Book. Instead of a typical book-reading tour, Diamond and Horowitz put on a series of storytelling live shows featuring tales from the book. For that tour, they collaborated with Adidas on a special-edition shirt, with proceeds going to charity, and things just evolved from there.

Historically, the band hasn’t embraced commercial opportunity, never licensing songs for ads and rarely partnering with other brands. The only other official product tie-in was last year’s collaboration with Girl Skateboards, which is co-owned by their pal (and Sabotage director) Spike Jonze. Horowitz says the Adidas partnership felt right because they’ve actually been wearing them for decades. “Like, I love Coca-Cola, because it’s delicious,” says Horowitz. “And if it was just about McDonald’s fries, I’d be on board, because I use those products. Same with Adidas. I’ve used their Campus and shell toes, and Stan Smiths, and Rod Lavers . . . a lot of their products!”