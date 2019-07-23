Report: The iPhone 11 will come with this dazzling new camera trick

If the camera is the most important feature of any smartphone, then the most interesting aspect of Apple’s next iPhone might be a new camera feature called Smart Frame. According to Guilherme Rambo at 9to5Mac , the iPhone 11’s rumored triple-lens camera system will not only allow for wide-angle photography but will also let users edit a photo’s perspective or framing after the shot.

Apple will reportedly accomplish this by capturing some imagery beyond the frame with the wide-angle lens and using software trickery for tilting and cropping. Rambo notes that Apple will automatically delete this extra imagery after a certain period of time “for privacy reasons.”

Unfortunately, Smart Frame may only be available with the successors to last year’s iPhone XS and XS Max, as the rumor mill expects the iPhone 11’s XR equivalent to have a dual-lens camera system instead. But all three phones will reportedly have a new front-facing camera with support for slow-motion video. All three phones will also reportedly have the same Apple A13 chip and a new haptic feedback engine, and Rambo says they’ll all stick with Lightning ports, countering earlier rumors that Apple might switch to USB-C instead.

A release date is still unclear, but Apple usually announces new iPhones in September.