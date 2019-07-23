Inside Fast Company’s online redesign—and why we need your help!

In today’s experience economy, there’s a gap between the experience businesses believe they deliver, and what’s really happening. This is called the “Experience Gap.” Experience gaps are everywhere in business. This is why experience management solutions are so important to businesses––you can provide the best possible experience for your customers based on their feelings. After all, who knows what customers really want more than the customers themselves? That’s why Fast Company is partnering with SAP as we update our website for the first time since 2015.

As Fast Company is the only magazine dedicated to the beat of innovation—particularly as it relates to the converging worlds of technology, creativity, design, and impact—it makes perfect sense to join forces with the industry leader in experience management. This will enable us to better understand our readers and deliver more engaging personalized content—articles, video, design, imagery—in the style and format they want.

Over the coming weeks, enabled by SAP Experience Management, visitors to Fast Company will be invited to share their feelings and feedback. They will be asked about their experience on the website: what works, what doesn’t; where they spend the majority of their time, what they avoid; how frequently they visit; what are the topics that make them return—and what, if anything, makes them yawn! This feedback will guide us as we redesign the site and help keep us on point as the site evolves.

“Organized feedback is a key part of the redesign process,” says Fast Company Creative Director Mike Schnaidt. “It’s what makes the information valuable to designers. I’m excited to be able to pinpoint our users’ feedback into specifics such as layout, color, and typography, in order to deeply understand exactly why they like something.”

Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO of Qualtrics, an SAP company, underscores the value of experience management. “It has never been more important for organizations to listen to their customers, understand what they expect, and take action to create exceptional experiences that will keep them coming back, over and over,” he says. “With so many things clamoring for our attention, it is essential that organizations close experience gaps and anticipate what their customers want. That is what experience management is all about.”

