How the Geochicas are using crowdsourced maps to improve the lives of women in Latin America

On February 16, 2018, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the state of Oaxaca in Mexico, the third in a series of earthquakes to hit the country in less than a year. To provide shelter and offer aid to the people whose homes were destroyed, the Mexican federal government introduced temporary public shelters across the affected regions. But local communities in Mexico are understandably wary of government interventions, and women in disaster relief shelters are especially vulnerable to abuse and harassment.

Later that year, an all-female team of volunteers known as Geochicas received a micro-grant to use OpenStreetMap, a free and open-source map of the world, to investigate the situation. The need for such work is vast. “Each year, disasters around the world kill nearly 100,000 and affect or displace 200 million people,” said Jorieke Vyncke, coordinator for the Missing Maps Project at Doctors Without Borders, an internet-based initiative that seeks to provide precise geodata for disaster-prone parts of the developing world.

As part of their investigation, the Geochicas team toured 18 municipalities across Oaxaca, interviewing members of the local community and collecting information on the roads, houses, and public buildings through digital mapping technology. They found that residents seeking government help were often faced with issues like political favoritism and corruption, and so locals leaned on strong community ties to create their own temporary private shelters. Through mapping and interviews, Geochicas was able to show where women in these shelters felt safe from violence.

The project is part of a larger global trend where individual volunteers and organizations contribute to OpenStreetMap by charting underserved regions through publicly available satellite imagery, conducting on-site surveys, and raising awareness of issues like gender discrimination, disaster management, and government corruption.

As part of this growing community, Geochicas aims to eliminate the gender gap in digital mapping by tackling issues like sexual violence, gender bias, and equal opportunity throughout Latin America. Since the group’s founding in 2016, for example, they have built a map of femicides—defined by the World Health Organization as the “intentional murder of women because they are women“—in Nicaragua and ranked public spaces based on violence against women in Mexico. And in celebration of International Women’s Day 2019, the group organized an online event to list and map all available establishments—support centers, legal and social consultancy programs, health clinics, and more—that supply aid to women who are victims of gender-based violence throughout Latin America. The so-called editathon and mapathon included participants from Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Mexico, and Spain.

“It is fascinating to see the increasingly broad range of ways that OpenStreetMap is being used to address significant issues at the grassroots level,” said Jon Corbett, a geographer at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan Campus. Problems with “access to smartphones and data packages prevent universal uptake,” he added, but “the ability to access and build on precise locational data is bringing the power of digital maps to a broad range of users.”