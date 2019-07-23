Your obsession with self-help books could be hurting your productivity

If there was a pill that could magically enhance your brainpower, would you take it? For one out of four Oxford Students, the answer was “yes.” In 2015, a quarter of the student population admitted to taking modafinil , a “smart drug” that researchers found does improve thinking skills.

As a society, we are obsessed with optimizing every part of our lives—our eating, sleeping, studying, exercising, relationship-ing, and, of course, working. As a result, the market for self-improvement content continues to skyrocket. In 2018, the self-help industry was worth about $10 billion per year in the United States alone. Experts predict an average of 5.6% yearly gains until 2022, at which point the market should be worth $13.2 billion, writes the Harvard Business Review.

I’ve had my fair share of experience with self-improvement. As CEO of Jotform, I’m always looking for ways to maintain a balanced life while slowly growing my company.

But at a certain point, you have to wonder if the plethora of self-help advice is hurting us. In our endless mission to be more productive, could all those productivity hacks be harming your output?

When self-help hurts

Self-improvement literature tends to offer a warped view of reality. It compares performance across people and ignores our personal range, which is impacted by a bunch of factors, including but not limited to our experiences and present circumstances. It focuses on peak performance and pays no heed to individual variances.

For example, The 4-Hour Workweek author Tim Ferriss has written about his method for reading 300% faster in just 20 minutes. This would lead you to believe that anyone should be able to speed-read in less than half an hour. Ferriss writes that “even dyslexics were conditioned to read technical material at more than 3,000 words-per-minute (wpm).”

My top reading rate doesn’t come close to that. After spending a long day at the office, then playing with my kids all evening, I’d say my best wouldn’t even reach half that rate. Plus, I’m sure even those who can read 3,000 wpm have off days too.