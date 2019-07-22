Starbucks wants to create the AWS for restaurants

Starbucks may soon be rivaling the services of another Seattle-based megacorporation.

The coffee giant just announced a deal with Brightloom (formerly Eatsa), a technology company that provides end-to-end cloud-based software for the restaurant industry. Under the deal, Starbucks will grant Brightloom a software license to select components of its proprietary software with the aim of facilitating rewards, ordering, payment, personalized information, and offers.

Think Amazon Web Services but for restaurants, a cloud-based solution from a coffee brand known more for pumpkin spice latte than tech.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said Brightloom will work with global Starbucks license partners to implement the platform. “Currently, out of our 80 markets around the world, a little less than half of them currently have the Starbucks Mobile App, and only eight markets have mobile order-processing capability,” he says. “Brightloom will look to work with our global licensees to implement these capabilities.”

Brightloom has already brought on board Kuwait-based Alshaya Group, which operates 90 consumer retail brands across the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, Turkey, and Europe; and Alsea, a Mexican multibrand restaurant company that operates locations across Mexico, South America, and Europe.

The idea is to create a one-stop-shop for restaurant brands that often rely on piecing together different digital partners for mobile, payment, order management, loyalty, personalization, and customer-relationship management. Starbucks will continue to drive software development for all company-operated markets.

“At Starbucks, the results we’ve seen in customer loyalty and frequency within our digital ecosystem speak for themselves,” CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement, “and we’re excited to apply these innovations toward an industry solution that elevates the customer experience across the restaurant industry.”