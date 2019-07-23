Julia, Sesame Street’s autistic muppet, has a new campaign to help teach parents about autism

In 2017, Sesame Street introduced a new Muppet named Julia, who is an autistic 4-year-old. She’s since appeared on three seasons of the show. But several new commercials highlight specifically how Julia’s life works a little differently than her puppet peers.

In one spot, Julia flaps her arms and giggles as her dog barks in circles. Her dad notices that she’s unable to communicate what exactly she wants to do, so he encourages her to use her “talker,” an electronic device with various buttons for different subjects and activities. “My dog . . . Play ball” is the message she taps into the device, clearly signaling that she wants to play catch with the puppy.

Like most things on the show, it’s a teaching moment. “With Julia’s autism, using a talker can help her find the words she wants to say,” her dad tells viewers.

In another, Julia wears sound-blocking headphones while playing the triangle in a band with Elmo, who is on drums, and her brother Sam, on clarinet. That’s teaching moment number two. “With Julia’s autism, loud sounds can be too much, but she still loves to make music, ” Sam tells the audience.

As both spots make abundantly clear, Julia may be autistic but she’s living a full life because her family and friends have encouraged her to adapt. The commercials will begin airing nationally this week. They were created pro bono by BBDO as PSA’s for early autism screening—the end of the message redirects to parents to ScreenforAutism.org—in partnership with Autism Speaks, Sesame Workshop, and The Ad Council.

That’s because while at least 1 in 59 children in America are autistic, most parents aren’t testing their children until later in life. “We know that doctors can reliably diagnose it by the time that a child is 18 months old, but research shows that that’s just not happening,” says Heidi Arthur, the chief campaign development officer at Ad Council. “Most kids are being diagnosed between ages 4 and 5, and that age is higher for low income and minority children.”

Ad Council research shows that 66% of parents with kids under the age of 6 don’t screen their children at all. The parents of white kids screen more often than those of African American and Hispanic children. (The rate is 7% and 22% more frequent, respectively.) “The reason that screening is so important is because once you receive that diagnosis, it’s actually the beginning of being able to access early intervention,” says Angela Geiger, the president and CEO of Autism Speaks (while Autism Speaks is a controversial organization, Julia’s portrayal has been well-received). In general, that means gaining access to applied behavioral therapy, and potentially occupational speech or physical therapy, as needed. “Research proves that early intervention can really make a lifetime of difference for kids,” she says.