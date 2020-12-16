The 15 best productivity apps of 2020

Texting is impersonal. Video chat, invasive. Maybe what we need is good old-fashioned voicemail. Yac lets you leave voice messages that teammates can listen to any- time on a computer or phone. You can also add a screen share, in case you need a visual aid. [Windows, Mac, iOS, Android]

2. Real-life “Do Not Disturb” mode

Announcing to your partner or roommates that you need privacy can seem a little confrontational. Oh Bother lets you set boundaries in a subtler way; the app signals whether or not you’re okay with being disturbed. [iOS]

3. A credible Chrome rival

Microsoft Edge blocks trackers, by default, from sites you haven’t visited, and offers even stricter tracking protection as an option. Based on the same source code as Chrome, it supports the same extensions. [Windows, Mac, iOS, Android]

4. A simpler note catcher

Tot is a great place to stash ideas in a hurry, thanks to its minimalism—just seven color-coded scratchpads and only a handful of formatting options—and how easily it imports text from other apps. [iOS, Mac]

5. A Radical Email Rethink

Hey, from the makers of Basecamp, reinvents email around the idea of permission. No one gets into your inbox until you approve them, read receipts are blocked, and you have to opt in to notifications on a per-contact or per-thread basis. [Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, web]

6. The motivational calendar

Lightpad views the calendar as a kind of spiral staircase that you can scroll through, with dots that signify each day’s agenda. [web]

7. Like Photoshop, but free

An invaluable web-based alternative to Adobe Photoshop, Pixlr Editor loads quickly, feels responsive, and offers layer-based editing with tools such as clone brush, magic wand, and smudge. [Chrome, Firefox]