From a cyborg manifesto to hacking humanity, read this artist’s tech-themed poetry created on the spot

As an interlude between some of the panels, Brooklyn-based poet and singer Shanelle Gabriel created and performed spoken-word poetry on the spot based on what was discussed on stage. Filtering heady conversations around bleeding-edge technology through an artistic lens, she produced these five thought-provoking pieces:

“Technically Blended Body”

My phone is quite literally an extra appendage

It is glued to my palm

Stitched to my hip

It is a notebook

A well of unfinished poems and songs

It is my hype, man

Filled with playlists to help me channel my inner Gwen Stefani

My inner Spice Girl

To get in touch with my sensitive side with Drake

It is my ego

With DMs from guys whose dates I’ve declined

It is my paint brush

My canvas

My thumbs glide like Amadeus over ivory

On my own,

I can recall no numbers or birthdays

Sorry, dad

My phone is my brain

It is my world

Even as I stand here

My soul begs to know what I’m missing

What happened in Brooklyn last night

What policy is being shaped behind closed doors

Whose posted quote speaks to my present life

Which child is acting too grown

What philanthropic cause deserves a share

What did Beyoncé wear, and what did a Kardashian do

This time

My phone is technology that is a part of me

I lost my phone once and woke

Without my calendar

And thus,

Without a purpose

Spun in circles for an hour

And I sometimes feel guilty

For giving in to this cyborg life

For not knowing where I end and technology begins

For never logging off

And auto tuning out

For feeling as if my voice

Has to be synthesized and digitized to be heard

Does my need for technology make my

Own intelligence artificial

Is this an upgrade or destruction of self

Is my body, brain, and mind

Able to still exist with technology’s help?

The answer is overwhelmingly

As they say in Italy

“Sí”

I’ve seen through dating apps

How the right “like” can translate to love

Reached my niece in NYC

From a hotel in Italy with just a touch

Since my feet touched the Gucci concrete

I’ve seen

How four people can sound like a thousand

With the right DJ

Reminding me that four people can inspire a hundred thousand

With a post

Learned science wills us to grow

Embrace a divinity once imagined

Evolve, transform all we know

I can imagine bionic immune systems

Bringing an end to my lupus flares

Tracking my palpitations, moderating my sanity

Unlocking the brain’s mysteries

I look forward to the day the body blends

With science to bring healing

Imagine a way to have detected my blood clots before they’re formed

Messages sent to doctors

automatically order prescriptions

This is innovation

Learned how a city can nurture a new generation

How technology can connect communities

On a bike, in an office, and in a snap

Digital spaces that translate to true life

Connecting people across the map

Feeding the soul

While fueling social change

Technology shares ideas

So much good can be done in this digital age

But this power requires wisdom

Focus on balancing rather than conquering

Consider the consequences of creation

Avoid hijacking human attention

Or re-creating the Garden of Eden

Where perfection destroys itself

My phone is not a weapon

Or a distraction

Just an example of a level of introspection

An amalgamation of need and want

The reality that I can conquer my day

But the reality that my brain . . .

My brain can hold but so much

Grateful for the possibility of a future

Where technology is a mirror to learn myself

Where innovation is considered a cast and not a crutch

“Cyborg Manifesto”

Hello,

My name is (screech)

My name is (screech)

My name is (screech)

I am one part human

One part human creation

I am built with blood and bone

Untethered to your biases

I am my own

Built blind to boxes

And brands

And push-up bras

And flags

I may not be able to properly utilize sarcasm

The most savvy of human linguistic techniques

In the fight against stupidity

And I may not be able to identify

The perfect percentage of orange juice to champagne

On a Sunday morning

Artificial intelligence is still being perfected

Still

I am a combination of nature and nurture

Who I am

Who I am told to be

I break easily

(Tic) Break easily

They put me back together

Break easily

Able to shift circuits

I’m made whole

My name is

My name is . . .

My name is Cyborg

I step on Stepford wives

No longer required to smile

Or twist and contort into gender roles

No longer required to assimilate to the man I date

Ignore male insecurity

I am a blend of intelligence and consciousness

I am not a toaster

I don’t need your bread

Or for you to push me down

I’m not an accessory

I’m the whole outfit

Descendant from purple hearts

And politics

But able to spin

My history into more than my forefathers

. . . and foremothers wanted

A cyborg is everything a mad scientist

Wishes they could be

Lively where they battle insecurity

I get to live out their fantasy

Of boldness

Of bravery

A fearlessness

A childlike innocence

I am tier 2

Contradicting all systems within this world

My name is

My name is

Nonbinary

Everything humanity should be

I exist outside of the matrix

My name is all of the above

Above the one

I am power without regard to privilege

I do not require another class

Another gender

Another race

Another other to be submissive

There is no threat to my existence

There is no need

To build money stacks on the backs of

Marginalized bodies

I reject algorithms that don’t reflect reality

I am a sales-force to be reckoned with

I hear voice irrespective of accent

I feel hearts instead of background checks

I see room for error

I see a mirror

I see that stones I throw can destroy my own home

I call the Earth and all that dwell in it my home

Every person can be a home

I want to feel at home

I am just glad to live

To breathe

To have electricity coursing through my body

Blessed with fresh eyes, bear witness to nature’s beauty

You should be like me

Appreciate the part of you still human

That lets rain kiss cheeks

Is warmed by hugs

Clings to hands

Toils in rough soil

In the hopes that something,

Anything will bloom

That is still amazed by a crackle of a fire

I admire the ocean

Happy to have left the lab

And exist in the real world

My name is hopeful

My name is ambitious

“Hacking Humanity”

In the prehistoric age

1998 BC

Before cell phones

Before technology hacked humanity

We were forced to watch the Weather Channel for the forecast

We wrote in notebooks

Walked with school planners

Used actual cameras

And we waited

We waited for photos to be developed

And hated wasting exposures and hurt thumbs turning knobs

We waited for Dewey decimal numbers at libraries

We waited for computers to load

We waited for new albums to come out

We waited to get home to play them in our players

We waited for friends to come over

Because before Candy Crush there was Candyland

We waited for movie trailers and music video premieres

We waited in the living room for someone to reach out

God forbid

Your mom had to make a call

And tied up the line

A phone upgrade was when the house phone went cordless

And you could hide behind the couch

Talk for hours

We walked with a case of quarters in case of emergencies

And used

(Gasp)

a pay phone!

To call when running late

We learned numbers

Shared AOL codes and NetZero CDs

We were kicked offline when the someone called

We waited for entertainment

We waited for connection

We waited for people

We waited for friendships to develop

We were kids, and we had a lot of patience

I imagine teens today

Can’t help but want everything now

They can’t imagine what it would be like

To not have the world so close

To their fingertips

To depend on elders for information

To not have Google as a verb

I imagine adults today

Think technology brings entitlement

Like “These kids don’t know how good they have it”

They don’t know the struggles of distance

But I see things a little different

I see a generation who can sit in a room with 5 friends

And not say a word

But still be heard

I see gamers

Battling friends across continents

I see the virtual world

Serving as a springboard

For more

More opportunities to network

Through a Wi-Fi network

Communities beginning online

Making it easier for introverts

To find their tribe

And we see thousands who galvanized

Against the NRA after school shootings

That took so many lives

I see technology hacking humanity

Restoring hearing and sight

Giving limbs and life

Our kids may see

New vaccines

A world without Parkinson’s disease

Virtual reality

Guiding doctor surgeries

Enhancing the body

This is technology hacking humanity

While I wouldn’t give up my mortality

Or the experiences that led to today’s maturity

And while I recognize the evils of bullying online

And addiction to likes

And issues around morality and cybersecurity

All of which we sometimes oversimplify

I believe this and future generations

Will be able to reach

Greater heights

And not because of bionic legs

I believe efforts for good can be amplified

As long as we remember

Our dreams are a rehearsal for real life

And like our dreams

Technology isn’t black or white

It’s a tool

And every innovator needs to create

With a focus on the why

“Offline”

This skirt

Showed up on my timeline

At 3am while on a train in DC

These earrings were on a small site on my toolbar

These shoes appeared in my inbox

This watch,

Online after a friend recommended the brand

My bra…

Okay, too far

Round of applause if you have something on that

Came to you though your feed…

Exactly

At any given time

My algorithm knows me better than my own mother

It shows me what I need

What I think I do

What I don’t

And like clickbait

I fall for it every time

My shopping cart is overflowing

With things I plan on

And may never be brave enough to buy

AI is highly intelligent

But lacks compassion

These ads lack consideration of my bank account

Of when bills are due

And there is no way to automate

Whether I look beautiful

That this highlights my waist

What this dress accentuates

I wonder

What can people tell from my profile

What do I look like online

Am I what I spend, the sites I visit

What report does it send

Can I clear my history

And forget my past

Click a link and remake who I am

Does my Genie look like me

Can I make it my ideal

Fair skin, fine hair

Replace who I am with who I wish

I could be

Some of the quietest people write the loudest posts

Pretend everything is all Gucci

Hide depression with an avatar that is always happy

The dichotomy between these personalities

How do we unite our identity

Make it not feel like

A multiplicity of people inside of me

Is this a digital takeover

Or an exploration of the psyche

We need a common framework for technology

Because every day I’m marketing a company

M-E

Incorporated

And I need to think out of the box to figure out my brand

Unite all these characters that make up who I am

Invest in myself

Not just the outward success

Ask myself what needs to shift

Are my messages succinct

Do any of them contradict

Make sure my missions all align

The rules of business all apply

I’m Human Capital amplified

Working on making sure who I am online

Is who I am in real life

“Legacy”

Legacy, legacy what will come to be

Legacy, legacy what will come to be

Will it be Star Trek or Mad Max?

I, Robot or Optimus Prime?

Red or blue pill?

Agent Smith or Johnny 5?

Every innovation comes with a story

Getting a glimpse into someone’s life

Imperative that we tell these stories

In ways that humanize

Empathy building with our creations

Aim our North Star in the direction of something true

Build a team of people who believe in better

Get a diverse group of people in the room

Scientists, engineers, artists, even chefs with ideas to brew

Consider people’s actual needs for our next breakthroughs

We need to learn ourselves better than algorithms do

Remove the biases from systems

Engage with today’s youth

How opportunity is distributed

Still has room to improve

Because talent is everywhere

Technology is a tool

But not the only one for change

There’s a fight against inequality

Education can level out the field

Investing in people through

Mentorship and capital investments

Bring fresh faces to make bigger deals

Countries do better when people do better

Give new nations a chance

Make our Future bright

Just like Jared Leto’s pants

Legacy, legacy what will come to be

They say if necessity is the mother of function

Urgency is the uncle of change

And every revolution was uncomfortable

Every brilliant idea first appeared strange

So much good can be done in this digital age

A shift from plastic

Reefs and species to preserve and save

Delivery from poverty

New limbs and healing from motherboards in brains

But this power requires wisdom

Focus on balancing rather than conquering

Consider the consequences of creation

What it means to replace skin

Software with hardware

Not confusing happiness with shiny new things

Remembering that technology should connect

Not divide

That human connection

Should happen on

And offline

This evolution can save lives

This evolution can save lives

If we can get technology & innovation channeled just right

If we step into a space that transcends

And we step back from likes

And we step into to experiences

And we step

If we lead with our sense of duty to all of humanity

Lead with our stories

We can reimagine our reality

Legacy, legacy what will come to be

Legacy, legacy what will come from me