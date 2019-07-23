The buildings of the future are alive!

What if our homes were alive? I don’t mean smart homes with the disembodied voice of Alexa deciding the setting for your living room spotlights. I mean actually alive—growing, living, breathing, and even reproducing. The idea might seem far-fetched, but in the face of a climate crisis, we humans need to think radically about the way we live in and build our environment.

Biology is capable of extraordinary feats of engineering, and the next frontier in building technology might be to make buildings part of nature. I and my colleagues at Newcastle and Northumbria universities have set up a new research center to investigate this possibility. Here are five ways we think the buildings of the future might become living, breathing things.

Buildings that grow

From the crushed shells of limestone to the timber of dead trees, we already use nature’s materials for building. Yet this palette of materials could be radically extended. For instance, Scientific American recently featured mycelium, the root network of fungus, as a material of the future. Mycelium can grow on little more than wood chips and coffee grounds in very short periods of time, creating materials with significant structural performance.

The Hy-Fi installation in New York, which consisted of a 43-foot-tall tower, was constructed of mycelium bricks. The greatest challenge, however, might be to design a structure where the mycelium is kept partly alive and able to grow and adapt. The myco-architecture project, led by Lynn Rothschild at NASA, investigated this possibility, imagining habitats that might reproduce themselves—albeit for colonies on other planets.

Buildings that heal

Cracks in a building’s concrete usually spell the beginning of the end. Water will seep in and eventually rust the metal reinforcements that hold the structure stable. But researchers have begun to experiment with concrete that can heal itself. One promising method—currently being developed by a group led by Henk Jonkers at Delft University of Technology, among others—is to embed bacterial spores (like seeds for bacteria) in the concrete mix.

When water gets in through microscopic cracks, the bacteria are reanimated. The material literally comes alive and triggers a chemical process, causing new calcite crystals to grow and “heal” the concrete. Using this technique might add decades or more to the life of a concrete building.

Buildings that breathe

Many buildings—especially the high-rise, glassy office towers found in major cities across the world—are on permanent life support. Mechanical-lung-like air-conditioning systems circulate air to heat and cool rooms. Of course, it’s always an option to open a window to allow natural ventilation to occur. But what if the walls themselves could breathe?