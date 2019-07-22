5 quick takeaways from Marvel’s huge Phase 4 news

It was a big weekend for Marvel, in the midst of its biggest year yet. As Avengers: Endgame overtook Avatar for the title “ #1 movie of all time that isn’t called Gone With the Wind, ” Marvel Cinematic Universe overlord Kevin Feige appeared at Comic-Con to deliver to rabid fans all the news they’ve been craving about what happens next.

The MCU is at a pivotal moment. Now that the sprawling Infinity Saga has been completed, several of the original Avengers have moved on to differently colored pastures, most notably Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. While there are still many more-than-viable MCU franchises going—Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently kicking box-office butt, for instance—the Universe is undoubtedly in a transitional phase. Although Feige and company typically telegraph their films years in advance, their last project with an announced title and release date has long been the new Spider-Man, leaving fans itchy to know what to expect in 2020 and beyond.

After the weekend’s enormous news dump, though, fans need not wonder anymore. Here are the five crucial takeaways from Feige’s Comic-Con appearance.

1. Sequels and reboots

Obviously, Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 are on the way—writer-director Ryan Coogler confirmed last October that he would return to make the former—so it was only a little exciting to hear Feige mention those projects in passing. Much more interesting were the surprise reboot announcements, especially Blade, which will see powerhouse actor Mahershala Ali take over the vampire-hybrid role that Wesley Snipes originated in the ’90s. Feige also hinted at forthcoming revivals of Fantastic Four and X-Men, for which Marvel has regained the rights in Disney’s acquisition of the Fox studio, although neither team is likely to appear until Phase 5.

Elsewhere in sequel news, Benedict Cumberbatch and director Scott Derrickson will return for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due in theaters May 7, 2022 (Derrickson is describing it as Marvel’s first scary movie), and Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi will return in the previously announced fourth Thor movie, which now has the title Thor: Love and Thunder and is set for November 5, 2021. There’s some other big news about the next Thor movie, though . . .

2. Lady Thor is coming

Writer Jason Aaron’s recent take on the Thor comics controversially featured a female Thor, and now that vision is coming to the big screen. In the past, Feige has hinted that a female Thor movie might be coming, but it was unclear whether he was serious. Almost more surprising than the inclusion of a Lady Thor is the fact that Natalie Portman is returning to the MCU to play her. Portman costarred as Thor’s love interest, Jane Foster, in the first two Thor movies, but there were rumors that Portman was upset with Marvel for firing original Thor 2 director Patty Jenkins, who would’ve been Marvel’s first woman director, and replacing her with Alan Taylor. (Jenkins went on to direct Wonder Woman for DC, to much acclaim, while Thor: The Dark World is among the least loved of all Marvel movies.) Whatever problems arose in the past, however, must now be resolved, with Portman back and in an innovative spin on the series.