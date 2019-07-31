How to get things done when the news cycle is so depressing

Marginalized communities will especially feel this pressure. And it’s all around us: Anytime you check Facebook or overhear a conversation in the break room, people are discussing yet another dehumanizing comment or depressing news story.

The psychological effects of negative news exposure

Being constantly exposed to depressing news does more than just put you in a bad mood. According to Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, licensed psychologist and the founder of Therapy For Black Girls, it can have long-term psychological impact. “It raises anxiety, it makes you question your own identity and the support that you have in your community. I think a lot of people feel hopeless, a lot of people feel demoralized,” says Bradford.

Individuals tend to react in two ways—some people find that the more bad news they are exposed to, the more desensitized and numb they become. Others might find themselves constantly in a “fight or flight” mode. This kind of state, Bradford says, can also affect your sleep.

Bradford, who works mainly with black women, says that while POC have always experienced discrimination, social media has made it very easy for these kinds of stories to spread. This kind of exposure is a double-edged sword, she says. While it can make you feel less isolated to know that others are experiencing the same things, you may also see comments that dismiss the validity of those experiences. That can be harmful, Bradford, says, “because it makes you feel like, ‘okay, nobody cares.'”

The importance of self-care and channeling your frustrations

When the news leads to a sense of helplessness, Bradford says that it’s important to set some boundaries and take care of yourself. At the same time, it can be helpful to figure out how to channel your frustrations productively. When you see stories of injustice, for example, ask yourself whether there is something you can do. Can you organize in some way, or can you donate to people who are doing positive work?

“I think people sometimes get too hard on themselves,” Bradford says. They feel guilty about not knowing what to do straight away, or even from deciding to disconnect from the news. People tell themselves that those who are experiencing these forms of injustice can’t disconnect. Bradford says that this is an unproductive attitude. “There is no way [people] are going to make a difference” if they don’t take care of their own mental health, she says.