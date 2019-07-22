This is how gig-economy work has evolved

“Gig.” You’ve heard it mentioned at afterwork drinks, debated on employment sites, and beaten to death by pundits. It may have a new name now, but gigs have been around as long as humans have been paid for “services rendered.” What we now call gigs used to be referred to as part-time , freelance, or consulting .

Gigs can be full- or part-time, or even one-off projects. There are gigs to be found at the highest professional levels and in the minimum wage “service on-demand” sector. The essential qualifier is that workers are not employees with benefits but independent contractors. More and more of us are participating in the gig economy, creating a robust market for the millions of work-for-hire individuals.

How many in the workforce are doing gig work? According to the Gig Economy Data Hub, a joint project of Cornell University’s Institute of Labor Relations and the Aspen Institute, the percentage is around 30%. However, Ernst & Young consultant David Jolley points out that only about 10% of those are depending on gigs for their entire income.

Gigging was originally musicians’ slang for a performance. It has come to mean so much more. Gigs are real work, sought after by both employers and workers. Some of us gig because we like the freedom and flexibility, or because we’re sick of smelling the IT departments’ lunches. Employers may be trying to save money by not hiring a full-time employee, or need a skilled person for a set amount of time. More platforms connecting workers to businesses are going up all the time. Some are highly specialized, including those for lawyers and doctors, restaurant workers, and creatives.

As the numbers grow, employers are increasingly dipping into the marketplace of temps. The gig economy has also been a godsend for legions of entrepreneurs: “A fast-moving startup can secure talent as it needs it, outsource more quotidian tasks like payroll, and stay lean and mean.”

For gig workers, work-life balance can be improved or turn sour. The money can be great if you find the right spot or barely a subsistence. A joint study from the Freelancers Union and the gig platform Upwork found that 63% of freelancers had to regularly take money from savings, while others find that they can make a comfortable living with piecemeal work.

“You have to hustle to find gigs,” says Mary Elizabeth Emory, an accountant in Colorado Springs. “Because I have a flexible schedule, I can spend more time with my kids, which makes up for the burden of constantly looking for projects. And I don’t have to sit next to some jerk who will not stop talking.”