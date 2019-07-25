Navigating disruption: a roadmap for leaders

In the 1980s and ’90s, Kodak and Fujifilm battled for supremacy in the point-and-shoot camera film market. But both companies saw the writing on the wall: Digital cameras were going to change the way the world snapped photos.

As the two companies hurtled toward the inevitable, one was prepared: For years, Fujifilm had worked to diversify its business away from film, taking advantage of its in-house tech expertise to pivot toward industries as diverse as cosmetics and medical-imaging technology. Today, Fujifilm has a market cap of more than $20 billion; Kodak, once among the most valuable companies in the world, is barely worth $1 billion.

“Fujifilm had made the decision that they weren’t a film company but an information company, and they were fine,” says Joshua Gans, professor of strategic management at University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Business and author of The Disruption Dilemma.

The Kodak-Fujifilm episode is a good illustration of how different approaches to dealing with disruptive market forces can have very different outcomes. And it’s hardly the only one: In recent years, companies in virtually every corner of the global economy have had to contend with a fast-changing business landscape that’s constantly being disrupted by emerging technologies and other forces. “We all need to take stock of where the next Amazons will pop up in our own industries,” says Srikant Sastry, national managing principal of advisory services at Grant Thornton.

So how can companies follow the example of Fujifilm—and avoid the fate of Kodak? Here are seven tips to help companies steer themselves through the rough seas of disruption toward calmer water

1. WATCH FOR EARLY INDICATORS

While it’s nearly impossible to predict disruptions, those who keep a careful watch often can pick up on early signs. Companies that noticed the first movements of consumers toward online shopping or ride-hailing services were better positioned to navigate those disruptions than companies that weren’t paying as close attention. “The market is a great indicator,” says Faisal Hoque, CEO of software firm Shadoka and author of Everything Connects: How to Transform and Lead in the Age of Creativity, Innovation, and Sustainability. “If a customer is asking for something different or reacting in a new way, that can be a first indicator of a shift.”