The 3 ways that happy people deal with problems

To state the obvious: It’s easier to be happy when things are going well. Positive outcomes are known to lift people’s moods, while negative emotions (like anxiety) generally reflect concerns about negative outcomes.

But, happy people are also good at dealing with problems in ways that help them to maintain their mood, while still dealing with issues effectively. Here are three common things that happy people tend to do to deal with speed bumps in life.

Focus on the future

It is important to understand the problem you’re facing, and so happy people certainly analyze the situation. But, they don’t remain focused on the problem for long. That is, they avoid rumination—which is a set of repeated thoughts about something that has gone wrong.

Instead, they look to the future. There are two benefits to this: One is that the future is not determined yet, and so happy people can be optimistic about things to come. The other is that happy people are looking to make the future better than the past, which creates a hopeful outlook—no matter what the present circumstances look like.

Find agency

At any given moment, the situation you are in exerts some amount of control over your options. When you’re sitting in traffic, for example, there isn’t much you can do but wait for the cars around you to start moving. The amount of control you have to take action in a situation is your degree of agency.

Happy people seek out their sources of agency when problems arise. They are most interested in what they can do to influence the situation, rather than focusing on all of the options that have been closed off by what has happened. The focus on agency is important, because it provides the basis for creating a plan to solve the problem. And the sooner a problem is addressed, the less time it has to cause stress.

Know when to fold

There are always going to be big problems that you can’t solve. Perhaps there is a client who is never satisfied with the work you do. Maybe there is a process you’re trying to implement that never seems to have the desired outcome. You might even have been working on the problem for a long time.