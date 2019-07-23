Peak startup culture is here—and it draws blood

I was 9 when I had my ears pierced, and even though it has been three decades, I remember it like it was yesterday. My mother took me to a department store after school and held my hand as I sat next to the glass jewelry display case. As the sales assistant put the piercing gun through my ear lobe and I felt the sudden pinch, I remember watching the flurry of customers streaming into the store and announcements blaring from the intercom.

A startup called Rowan that just launched wants to make the ear-piercing milestone more special than my somewhat unromantic experience. The brand, which targets girls between the ages of 7 and 14 (and their parents), allows customers to book a licensed nurse who will come to their home to do the piercing. After that, customers can subscribe to a monthly “earring club” to receive a new pair of hypoallergenic studs, along with other products for tweens girls, including friendship bracelets and a journal.

Louisa Schneider raised $4 million in seed funding to launch Rowan and hired the branding agency Red Antler, which has designed branding for many hip millennial startups including Allbirds, Casper, and Burrow. Indeed, Rowan brings all the hallmarks of startup culture to Gen-Z girls. The brand leverages the direct-to-consumer (à la Warby Parker), on-demand (à la Uber), and subscription (à la Birchbox) models all at once. These models—which once seemed novel and exciting to consumers—are becoming increasingly business-as-usual.

Around the world, children go through various rites of passage at puberty to mark their initiation into adulthood. For many young women, myself included, ear piercing is one such moment. And yet, the main venue that girls get their ears pierced is the mall, most commonly at Claire’s. Schneider spent a lot of time studying malls before she launched the business. She found that many parents and grandparents make a whole celebration around taking a daughter to get her ears pierced at a store—but retailers themselves aren’t really catering to these families. “It was clear to me that there was a lot of room for improvement to make this experience better,” she says.

Schneider wanted to find a way to make the experience more meaningful and memorable: She envisioned girls having a little piercing party at home with their friends or family members.

“It’s a rite of passage that transcends cultures and religion,” she says. “It’s one that typically brings multiple generations of women from a family together. But we have somehow relegated it to a mall.”

Sometimes it can even be dangerous. Body piercings are not a well-regulated industry—which could up your risk of ending up in an unhygienic or unprofessional piercing facility. In 38 states, you need parental permission to get a piercing if you are under the age of 18, but in the others, teens can get pierced to their heart’s content without their parents’ knowledge. And since piercings are not considered a medical procedure, it does not need to be done by a medical professional or even a licensed one. (Oh, and the Association of Professional Piercers now says that piercing guns are terrible because they increase the risk of infection.)