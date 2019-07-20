Prime Day for a union? Not yet at this Amazon warehouse

It was a bigger week than usual for Amazon, the most valuable public company in the world. On Monday, the first of the company’s Prime Days (a two-day period in which 175 million items were purchased by Prime members around the world), the employees at Amazon’s Shakopee, MN distribution center walked off the job to call attention to working conditions there. In Germany, Spain, Poland and the UK, Amazon workers protested and struck. The Washington, D.C. home of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos drew activists demanding movement from the company on immigration and climate. But it was starkly quiet at JFK8, Amazon’s massive fulfillment center on the West Shore of Staten Island. Shifts began and ended, workers stepped quietly on and off the city buses that operate between Matrix Global Logistics Park and the St. George ferry terminal some 40 minutes away, and nowhere was there a hint of dissent.

There was, though, plenty of anxiety about discussing life inside the company’s 855,000-square-foot, $100 million warehouse, which opened last year. “I’m grateful for this, it’s a good job,” said one Amazon employee. “I work four 10s and run the equivalent of 25 miles a night, basically I run a marathon every day. I make $17.10 an hour and there’s lots of overtime. The benefits are great, although there’s no performance-based incentives.” He paused. “The unions are chomping at the bit to get in and they could use it here. No, I can’t give you my name.”

Responding to Monday’s Prime Day strikes and walkouts, Amazon wrote in a statement: “Roughly 15 associates participated in the event outside of the Shakopee fulfillment center. It was obvious to the 1500-full-time workforce that an outside organization used Prime Day to raise its own visibility, conjured misinformation and a few associate voices to work in their favor, and relied on political rhetoric to fuel media attention. The fact is that Amazon provides a safe, quality work environment in which associates are the heart and soul of the customer experience, and Monday’s event shows that our associates know that to be true. We encourage anyone to compare our benefits with other major employers as well as come take a tour anytime.”

William Winpisnger, president of machinists and aerospace workers, talked about how they tried for years to win one airline and never succeeded because the company kept giving workers what the union was demanding. Ultimately, he said, his greatest victory was the one he didn’t get because the airline provided benefits just to keep the union out.

Chelsea Connor, the director of communications for the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), says that the absence of Staten Island protests this week in no way reflects the vigor of the union’s organizing drive there. “These organizing campaigns take time.” In February, the RWDSU was at the table with Amazon for a conversation on neutrality less than twenty-four hours before the company pulled out of a deal that would have made Long Island City, Queens its second headquarters. HQ2 collapsed over community objections to the $3B in corporate incentives offered to Amazon, and the company’s history of anti-union tactics.

It turns out that Americans, particularly young Americans, value labor unions. Recent data shows approval for unions at its highest level since 2003, although membership was down slightly from 2017. New York and Hawaii have the highest rates of membership: nationally, almost 15 million American workers pay union dues.