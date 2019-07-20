Apollo 11 anniversary: Where to watch all the best Moon-landing TV specials

Just in case you haven’t been keeping up with Fast Company’s “50 Days to the Moon” series (and shame on you, if you haven’t), I’m here to remind you that America is in the midst of moon-landing fever, which culminates today with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s touchdown on the lunar surface. That’s right: On July 20, 1969, human beings walked on the Moon for the first time, and humanity has been in awe ever since.
By some stroke of amazing luck for the TV industry (or maybe it was planned this way—how’s that for a conspiracy theory?), the Moon landing’s 50th anniversary falls on a Saturday, meaning couch potatoes can spend the entire day gorging on Apollo-related Event TV. I’ve rounded up a list of some of the best offerings, along with links to appropriate companion pieces from our series to help you get caught up. Honestly, I can think of no better way to beat the heat wave this weekend. Enjoy!
- PBS: 8 Days: To the Moon and Back: This movie blends mission audio with new footage, along with NASA archives and CGI to re-create the Apollo mission. Stream it here or watch it on PBS at 8 p.m. (Additional reading: Guess who was waiting at the Moon for Apollo 11? The Russians.)
- CNN: Apollo 11: Directed by Todd Douglas Miller, this documentary features never-before-seen, large-format film footage of the mission. Watch it on CNN at 9 p.m. (Additional reading: How do you explore the Moon without ruining it?)
- BBC America: Moon Landing Live: A documentary that sources news archives from around the world as well as from NASA footage. Watch it on BBC America at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT. (Additional reading: The best and worst ads that celebrated the Apollo 11 Moon landing.)
- Smithsonian Channel: Apollo’s Moon Shot: It’s basically all Moon, all day on the Smithsonian Channel. Check out the schedule here. (Recommended reading: This computer changed the world—and you’ve never heard about it.)
- HBO2: From the Earth to the Moon: You can watch an all-day marathon of this series from executive producer and noted Moon fanatic Tom Hanks on HBO2. (Recommended reading: Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were lost on the Moon. Really.)
- History: Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes: Well, it’s the History channel, so watch at your own risk. This special airs at 10 p.m. (Recommended reading: Apollo 11 really landed on the Moon—and here’s how you can be sure (sorry, conspiracy nuts).)