Apollo 11 anniversary: Where to watch all the best Moon-landing TV specials

Just in case you haven’t been keeping up with Fast Company’s “ 50 Days to the Moon ” series (and shame on you, if you haven’t), I’m here to remind you that America is in the midst of moon-landing fever, which culminates today with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s touchdown on the lunar surface. That’s right: On July 20, 1969, human beings walked on the Moon for the first time, and humanity has been in awe ever since.

By some stroke of amazing luck for the TV industry (or maybe it was planned this way—how’s that for a conspiracy theory?), the Moon landing’s 50th anniversary falls on a Saturday, meaning couch potatoes can spend the entire day gorging on Apollo-related Event TV. I’ve rounded up a list of some of the best offerings, along with links to appropriate companion pieces from our series to help you get caught up. Honestly, I can think of no better way to beat the heat wave this weekend. Enjoy!