I thought I knew what it meant to lead with vulnerability. Then I became CEO

Vulnerability is a hot topic right now, with leading voices like Brené Brown and Elizabeth Gilbert sharing research-driven reasons to let down your guard at work and make space for real understanding and empathy. It’s an easy concept to buy into. Wouldn’t we all like to live in a world where people were honest about their insecurities and needs, rather than projecting overconfidence and aggression, especially in business?

Throughout my career, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how to approach my work with vulnerability. I’ve read books on the subject, watched TED talks, and practiced active listening and radical candor, all to try to improve my emotional quotient and ability to relate to my team. I take my relationships seriously, and I’ve seen the results of my efforts reap dividends.

But, after becoming CEO of my company, I discovered that leading with vulnerability is much more complicated than it seems—and it takes more than a few TED talks to get it right. Here’s what I’ve learned:

Vulnerability looks much different from the top

One year ago, I went from a senior executive role within my company to CEO. This wasn’t a sudden move. There had been a deliberate and lengthy transition period with my predecessor to made sure we got it right for our employees and customers. I knew my team, they knew me, and I had a strategy for where I wanted to take the company.

This wasn’t my first time leading a massive organization through a growth phase, but it was my first time as the captain of the entire ship. I felt confident knowing that my style of leading with vulnerability and authenticity had worked for me in the past. I wasn’t going to flash my credentials or walk around dictating orders to declare my authority. I was going to be a supportive leader, someone my team could come to any time with feedback or questions. In return, I’d be open about places I needed help and answers I didn’t have.

But looking back at my first few months as CEO, I was so focused on not being a dictator that I swung the pendulum too far in the other direction. In the effort to be a good listener rather than taking a more top-down approach, I ended up leading with a trail of breadcrumbs and left my senior team in a leadership vacuum. This insight didn’t happen all at once but was the culmination of lots of interactions and crossed wires.

Not only were they unsure of what I wanted, they didn’t feel like they had my support, and this was creating uncertainty—and, to be honest, tension. Only when I finally laid out exactly what was on my mind did we really start to move forward. The big lesson here is that vulnerability and clarity are not mutually exclusive. Being vulnerable isn’t keeping quiet so as not to rock the boat. In fact, it means just the opposite. You must be clear about your needs and expectations and listen to feedback in return.