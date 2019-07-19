After a deadly fire, here’s how you can support Kyoto Animation

On Thursday morning, a man set fire to the three-story concrete building in Kyoto, Japan, that houses Kyoto Animation, one of the world’s preeminent producers of anime. The arsonist, who was reportedly convinced the studio had stolen his ideas, ultimately claimed the lives of 33 people and injured scores more.

Anyone already familiar with the work of the studio, which fans affectionately call KyoAni, understands that this is a devastating loss to the art world, beyond the tragic loss of human life. For everyone else, a brief introduction. Kyoto is an animation studio that creates TV shows and feature films, many adapted from “light novels,” which are similar to what are called YA novels in the U.S. Yoko Hatta, a former Mushi Production creator, founded the studio with her husband, Hideaki Hatta, in 1981. The company grew, in size as well as stature, to the point where the founders incorporated in 1999. One of the things Kyoto Animation has most become known for since then, beyond the high quality of its anime, is that its animators are salaried employees and not freelancers, an unusual arrangement for the genre.

Now that the studio is facing its darkest hour, one small way to help out is to support KyoAni’s work. Below is a rundown of some of KyoAni’s most beloved titles and where you can find them.

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions

The company’s longest-running light novel, which spawned both a TV series and more than one film, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions is the story of a boy, Yūta Togashi, who once believed he had magic powers, trying to distance himself from his delusional past as he begins high school. This goal becomes more difficult when one girl in his class, Rikka Takanashi, decides she believes in his old conception of himself. You can watch the show and films on Amazon.

Clannad

Originally developed by the Japanese visual-novel studio Key, Clannad is a high school–set story about the power of finding like minds and kindred spirits. The film and TV series are both available on Amazon.

Lucky Star

Lucky Star is a series about a high school girl whose life may mirror that of many of its fans, since she is too occupied with anime and video games to focus on traditional priorities. You can stream the show on the subscription service Funimation.

Sound! Euphonium

Set in Uji, Kyoto, where the studio itself resides, Sound! Euphonium follows the Kitauji High School Music Club, as its new adviser takes a heavy hand toward tightening up the group. You can watch the show on Amazon.