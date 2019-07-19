advertisement
  • 9:30 am

If the Area 51 raid happens, Bud Light promises to be its official beer

Of course, Bud Light needs 51,000 retweets first, thus proving that absolutely anything is a brand opportunity.

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

The news and social media buzz around the “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All Of Us” event kicked into high gear this week, thanks to the 1.7 million people who said they’re “going,” while another 1.3 million are “interested,” on Facebook. So it was only a matter of time before the brands got involved.

Burger King.

Oreo.

Kool-Aid.

On Monday, Bud Light boldly declared it was not here to sponsor this mass Fox Mulder fan club on Facebook.

But by Wednesday, resistance was futile and the urge to elbow its way into this cultural moment was just too strong.

The brand then posted a specially designed label to welcome our new alien overlords. When someone asked if it was real, the brand declared in true #NuggsForCarter style, that if it got 51,000 retweets the beer label would be put into production.

At time of this writing, they still had 50,835 retweets to go.

Whether this new alien-friendly beer label actually gets made or not, it’s worth admiring Bud Light’s commitment to earthly marketing hyperbole in declaring itself, “The Universally Renowned Bud Light Space Beer.”

About the author

Jeff Beer is a staff editor at Fast Company, covering advertising, marketing, and brand creativity. He lives in Toronto.

