If the Area 51 raid happens, Bud Light promises to be its official beer

The news and social media buzz around the “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All Of Us” event kicked into high gear this week, thanks to the 1.7 million people who said they’re “going,” while another 1.3 million are “interested,” on Facebook. So it was only a matter of time before the brands got involved.
Burger King.
attn people storming Area 51: if they tell you to bring them to your leader, remember who's king.
— Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 12, 2019
Oreo.
The only peace offering accepted by aliens at Area 51. pic.twitter.com/oiMpBD4VHy
— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) July 16, 2019
Kool-Aid.
Them: Wanna crash #Area51?
Me: OH YEAH!
┳ 【 ???????????????? ???????? 】 ┳─┳─┳─┳─
┳┻┳┻┳┻┳┻┳┻┳┻┳┻┳┻
┳┻┳┻┳┻┳┻┳ ???? ???? ┻
┳┻ ⌌ ⏠ ┻┳ ???? ???? ???? ┻
┳┻ ᕕ( ❛,❛ )ᕗ ┻┳ ???? ???? ┻
┳┻ / ⌣ ┳┻┳ ???? ???? ???? ┻ https://t.co/dwoadXlqwj
— Kool-Aid (@koolaid) July 12, 2019
On Monday, Bud Light boldly declared it was not here to sponsor this mass Fox Mulder fan club on Facebook.
We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid.
— Bud Light (@budlight) July 15, 2019
But by Wednesday, resistance was futile and the urge to elbow its way into this cultural moment was just too strong.
Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out. https://t.co/AOWOYL3Oyp
— Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019
The brand then posted a specially designed label to welcome our new alien overlords. When someone asked if it was real, the brand declared in true #NuggsForCarter style, that if it got 51,000 retweets the beer label would be put into production.
51,000 RTs and it will be.
— Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019
At time of this writing, they still had 50,835 retweets to go.
Whether this new alien-friendly beer label actually gets made or not, it’s worth admiring Bud Light’s commitment to earthly marketing hyperbole in declaring itself, “The Universally Renowned Bud Light Space Beer.”