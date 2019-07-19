If the Area 51 raid happens, Bud Light promises to be its official beer

The news and social media buzz around the “ Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All Of Us ” event kicked into high gear this week, thanks to the 1.7 million people who said they’re “going,” while another 1.3 million are “interested,” on Facebook. So it was only a matter of time before the brands got involved.

The only peace offering accepted by aliens at Area 51. pic.twitter.com/oiMpBD4VHy

attn people storming Area 51: if they tell you to bring them to your leader, remember who's king.

On Monday, Bud Light boldly declared it was not here to sponsor this mass Fox Mulder fan club on Facebook.

We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid. — Bud Light (@budlight) July 15, 2019

But by Wednesday, resistance was futile and the urge to elbow its way into this cultural moment was just too strong.

Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out. https://t.co/AOWOYL3Oyp — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

The brand then posted a specially designed label to welcome our new alien overlords. When someone asked if it was real, the brand declared in true #NuggsForCarter style, that if it got 51,000 retweets the beer label would be put into production.