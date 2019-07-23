How not to choke during your next high-stakes job interview

You finally got the interview for that big job or promotion. As it gets closer, you make sure to prepare. It’s a great opportunity, but you’re haunted by one recurring thought: What if you get in there and totally blow it?

“When we are under stress, sometimes things don’t come out the way we thought they would, even though we have practiced, even though we know what we want to say,” says public speaking coach Maryna Shkvorets. “Especially when we’re sitting in front of that person who could determine our fate.”

So, how do you make sure you don’t choke on the big day? We asked career and communications professionals their best advice.

Embrace the worst-case

When you’re heading into a high-stakes interview, it’s likely that you’ve built up a bit of a storyline around it, says executive career coach Amy Sanchez. “For example, ‘If I don’t get this job, the rest of my life will be ruined.’ We tend to go into hyperbole. ‘If I don’t get this job, I’m not going to make it to the next step in my career,'” she says. But that’s usually not the case, and it’s adding to your stress around the interview.

Instead, think through (with an objective friend or mentor, if necessary) what the worst thing that could happen might be. You may really want the job, but when you realize that not getting it won’t be career-ending, it takes some of the pressure off, she says.

Get comfortable with pauses

Pauses in conversation are a powerful tool. “So often we fill the need to fill up dead air by talking, but a well-executed pause can have a bigger impact than packing in more details. A good pause allows your last point to really sink in and gives an air of confidence,” Shkvorets says. And if you’re not used to enduring pauses when someone else speaks, you might be tempted to just ramble to fill the dead air. That rarely makes a good impression, she says.

Get comfortable with pauses by practicing them. Pause for up to five seconds after each point, she suggests. “It may feel like forever, but it comes off very natural to the person on the other side. Plus, it gives you those precious few moments to collect yourself and think of what to say next,” she says.